GIBBON – Rowe Sanctuary will break ground in early April for a $12.5 million expansion of the Iain Nicolson Audubon Center and outdoor improvements.

Plans include, but are not limited to, additions at the northeast and southwest ends of the visitor center; a relocated, larger parking lot; a wetlands exploration deck along the Platte River, and an ADA-accessible path to a blind used by visitors during crane season.

“These investments will touch everything, from education to working lands, from science-based programming to operations, that Audubon Nebraska does,” said Lizzie Gilroy, director of development for Audubon Nebraska in Omaha.

Rowe Sanctuary consists of 2,900 acres along the Platte River. It is located at 44490 Elm Island Road, between Gibbon and Kearney.

The work is projected to be completed before the 2024 crane season, but if it is not, provisions will be made so visitors and viewing blinds will not be disturbed during that time, according to Bill Taddicken, the center director at Rowe Sanctuary.

The visitors center

The visitor’s center will get a new entry hall and renovations at the gift shop area, offices and restrooms.

A community space and kitchen will be added on the northeast end of the building. An education room/lab and large pavilion are planned on the southwest end.

A new, larger parking lot will be created directly south of the building so visitors can enter the visitors center directly from the front instead of coming in from the east. This will shield birds roosting on the river from vehicles’ headlights at night. The new lot will provide better parking for buses.

Along the Platte River, a new wetlands exploration deck, with boardwalk segments and guardrails, will be constructed so visitors can get close to the river.

Elevate campaign

Taddicken said Audubon Nebraska began assessing Rowe’s future needs in 2015. Participants in that process included Audubon staff, volunteers, donors and partners.

Out of that came a visionary 50-year plan that will allow Rowe to expand programs both inside and out during crane season and year-round, he said. Rowe and Audubon Nebraska are part of the non-profit National Audubon Society.

In addition to that, the Audubon Society will build a structure for land management demonstrations and research at Spring Creek Prairie, its 850-acre tallgrass prairie nature preserve near Denton, southwest of Lincoln. It will also repair the Creek Bridge and renovate center trails there.

Both the Rowe and Spring Creek projects are part of Elevate: The Campaign for Audubon Nebraska, a $34 million fundraising campaign that began in 2020.

Of that amount, $12.5 million will go for projects at Rowe. So far, 78% of that goal has been raised or pledged. The Spring Creek Prairie project will cost $1.5 million, and 66% of that has been raised or pledged.

The capital campaign also includes nearly $8 million for program support, including general operations and programming at Rowe. The remaining $12 million will go for future legacy projects funded by donors who have included Audubon Nebraska in their wills.

Audubon hopes to complete fundraising by June 30, 2023. The project went out for bid this month, but no contracts have been awarded yet, Gilroy added.

Space for volunteers

A new, larger break room will be built for crane season volunteers in the new east wing, near the new catering kitchen, conference room, multipurpose room and additional restrooms.

“There will also be better and more useful space for volunteers, and more day use space, plus a community room we can use or rent out for outside groups,” Taddicken added.

Volunteers come from all over the country during crane season Feb. 5-April 15 and stay for a week or more in a retreat house nearby. Right now, they often make lunches and dinners in the retreat house kitchen and take the food to the visitor center to share with other volunteers, who often have limited time to prepare meals due to busy schedules.

“That break room is noisy and crowded, and it’s near our staff offices. With this expansion, they will have a volunteer room, and they can fix meals in our catering kitchen,” Taddicken said.

Gilroy added that the kitchen "will be an asset to the broader community year-round.”

The gift shop will be relocated inside the visitor center, but it will have collapsible walls so that it can be expanded into the Great Hall for increased capacity. The walls will also allow merchandise to be easily secured during large events, Gilroy said.

Rowe’s improvements also include trail expansion along the Platte River, including an ADA-compliant trail that will provide accessibility to one blind for close-up crane viewing.

Timing

Elevate campaign funds will also address issues facing the Platte River, including better resourcing Audubon’s work with private landowners to improve conservation practices, and improving education programs to inspire the next generation of conservationists, Gilroy added.

Rowe Sanctuary was established thanks to Lillian Annette Rowe, who, in 1967, left much of her estate to the National Audubon Society to establish a bird sanctuary anywhere in the United States.

In 1974, the 440-acre Lillian Annette Rowe Sanctuary was established with this money on land purchased from Louis and Margaret Triplett, Donald and Margaret Nutter and Rose Jacobson. The site was considered one of the most pristine Sandhill Crane habitats along the Platte River.

Named for Rowe's husband Ian Nicolson, it has since been enlarged with the 1988 purchase of a 362-acre farm. New office space and the visitor center were built in 2002. It now has seven full-time staff members and 2,900 acres.

“Rowe Sanctuary and Spring Creek Prairie serve as hubs for everything we do throughout our state and region. It is critically important that we make these places accessible to as many people as possible, as well as elevate them to world-class status,” Gilbert said.