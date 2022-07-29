$11K in suspected meth seized in Kearney traffic stop

KEARNEY — A Sidney man is being held on a $250,000 bond after 12 ounces of suspected methamphetamine, and numerous pills were seized.

Around 5:40 p.m. Thursday a Kearney Police Department officer stopped a car for an improper lane change on the 30th Avenue overpass. The officer contacted the driver, who didn't have his license but gave the officer his name and date of birth, the officer said in his report.

During a pat search of the man, the officer allegedly found 15 pills of suspected codeine, hydrocodone and oxycodone in the man's pants pocket. During a search of the man's vehicle, police allegedly found 347 grams (12.24 ounces) of suspected meth in a bag, along with a digital scale and four cellphones.

The suspected drugs, with an estimated street value of $12,000, were seized and will be sent to the Nebraska State Patrol crime lab for positive identification.

Isidro Alvarado, 24, is charged in Buffalo County Court with distribution of meth more than 140 grams (5 ounces), possession of hydrocodone and possession of oxycodone, all felonies.

He is scheduled to appear in court later this month.