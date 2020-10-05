119 new COVID-19 cases reported in Two Rivers region over the weekend

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported more than 119 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area during the weekend. That includes 41 new cases Sunday, 27 new cases Saturday and 51 on Friday.

Counties leading the new cases list were Buffalo with 64 and Phelps with 24.

Sunday’s new cases also included 24 in Buffalo County, three in Gosper County and two each in Dawson and Kearney counties. Only Franklin and Harlan counties had no new cases.

Saturday’s cases included 10 in Phelps County, nine in Buffalo County, three each in Franklin and Dawson counties, and one each in Gosper and Kearney counties. Only Harlan County had no new cases.

On Friday, totals included 31 in Buffalo County, seven in Phelps County, six in Dawson County, four in Franklin County, two in Kearney County and one in Gosper County. Again, only Harlan County had no new cases.

As of this morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had nine COVID-19 patients. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 10.

As of Monday, Two Rivers has had 2,739 total COVID-19 cases since March 20, broken down as:

- Buffalo: 1,228

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Dawson: 1,101