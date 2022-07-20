118 traffic stops logged by Kearney police during Cruise Nite

KEARNEY — Cruise Nite activities again saw thousands of participants, attendees, volunteers and residents come together for a safe and enjoyable weekend.

Even with the thunderstorm that moved in and cooled off Kearney Saturday night, there were no major concerns or incidents related to the event this year, according to an activity report from the Kearney Police Department.

“We received excellent cooperation with the community, the businesses and citizens, both from Kearney and those that came to Kearney to enjoy the activities,” said KPD Chief Bryan Waugh. “Members of KPD and our partner agencies deployed resources, extra officers, and technology in preparation for the annual Cruise Nite event.”

Waugh said effective planning, preparation and community cooperation contributed to safety and enjoyment.

“I appreciate the hard work from our staff and the continued support of all our partners. While mother nature impacted the event on Saturday evening, we’re thankful for the opportunity to interact and engage with our community during this event and always,” Waugh said.

There were 252 calls for service between 6 p.m. Friday through 6 a.m. Sunday.

KPD investigated eight traffic accidents and performed 118 traffic stops during that time.

These numbers reflect only statistics from KPD. Law officers from KPD, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Nebraska State Patrol and University of Nebraska at Kearney worked together for Cruise Nite.

A summary of the weekend activity related to the event includes:

- Traffic Activity: 93 written warnings and 17 uniform traffic citations; six traffic signal/stop sign violations; 33 speeding violations; 11 invalid registrations

- Criminal Activity: Six narcotics violations; two assaults; nine disturbances; six vandalisms; and one liquor law violation.