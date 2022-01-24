$113M in big projects for city of Kearney setting stage for growth, economic development

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s calendar is crammed with projects this year.
The 2022 calendar includes 28 projects worth $113 million.
Compare those numbers to 2021, when the calendar had 13 big projects worth $34 million.
Here is a glimpse at 2022:
New traffic signals and intersection improvements are planned near some elementary schools. Other public safety measures include a radio upgrade for police and new pedestrian crossing technology. The special systems are being installed where hike-bike trails and some major streets intersect.
The parks system will get a new look as planting continues on the botanical gardens at Yanney Heritage Park. Restoration and remodeling of the Harmon Park Sonotorium will start soon, and then there’s the voter-approved mega indoor sports complex near Kearney’s hotel district.
There’s money in the capital budget for merchants and motorists to smooth more brick streets in downtown Kearney and repave some blocks with asphalt. Like 2021, the city is allocating funds for downtown facade improvements and other uses to encourage investment in Kearney’s historic district.
While some of the city’s $113 million in expenditures will focus on Kearney’s core, some big-ticket projects will set the stage for growth and economic development.
Among those projects:
- $23 million to upgrade the wastewater treatment plant;
- $10 million to upgrade and expand the terminal at Kearney Regional Airport;
- $8 million for a water tower in northeast Kearney; and,
- $250,000 for an addition at Kearney Cemetery.
City Manager Michael Morgan said Kearney will undertake numerous big ticket projects in 2022. Some of those projects will get sizable boosts from outside funds.
Of the $113 million in projects, about $53 million will be paid in the form of grants, federal stimulus money, CARES Act funds, federal airport assistance, and local-state cost shares. About half the cost of the $34 million for the indoor sports complex will be paid with state sales tax turnback money.
Businesses within 600 yards of the sports complex will form a special district that will charge an additional 1% state sales tax to pay for half the cost of the sports complex.
“It’s not just the list” of special projects, Morgan said, but where funding will be derived.
“We’re lucky,” he said.
The city manager said some projects still are on the drawing board, others are ready for bids, and contracts already have been awarded on some.
Morgan expects the tight labor market and supply chain issues that hamper progress in the private sector will affect progress on Kearney’s 2022 projects.
“Be patient, contractors are challenged with employees,” he said.
The city is stockpiling materials for water and sewer mains for the indoor sports complex. The facility will be built west of the man-made lake by Cunningham’s On the Lake; however, some materials have not yet arrived, Morgan said.
In addition to extending water and sewer service to the sports complex, the city is extending the paving of Talmadge Street to connect the hotel district and sports complex with Yanney Avenue in southwest Kearney.