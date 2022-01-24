$113M in big projects for city of Kearney setting stage for growth, economic development

KEARNEY — The city of Kearney’s calendar is crammed with projects this year.

The 2022 calendar includes 28 projects worth $113 million.

Compare those numbers to 2021, when the calendar had 13 big projects worth $34 million.

Here is a glimpse at 2022:

New traffic signals and intersection improvements are planned near some elementary schools. Other public safety measures include a radio upgrade for police and new pedestrian crossing technology. The special systems are being installed where hike-bike trails and some major streets intersect.

The parks system will get a new look as planting continues on the botanical gardens at Yanney Heritage Park. Restoration and remodeling of the Harmon Park Sonotorium will start soon, and then there’s the voter-approved mega indoor sports complex near Kearney’s hotel district.

There’s money in the capital budget for merchants and motorists to smooth more brick streets in downtown Kearney and repave some blocks with asphalt. Like 2021, the city is allocating funds for downtown facade improvements and other uses to encourage investment in Kearney’s historic district.