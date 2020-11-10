111 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Monday

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 111 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven counties Monday.
Buffalo County topped the list with 72 new cases. With 96 new cases over the weekend, Buffalo County has seen 168 new cases in the past three days.
Monday’s numbers also included 13 new cases in Phelps County, which is hard hit right now, along with 11 new cases in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, four in Franklin County, and three each in Gosper and Harlan counties.
As of Tuesday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, with five on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 35.
Two Rivers has had 4,900 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Total case numbers by county since March 20 are:
- Buffalo: 2,439
- Dawson: 1,497
- Franklin: 115
- Gosper: 84
- Harlan: 76
- Kearney: 303
- Phelps: 386
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 85,551 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, with 1,582 new cases Monday, according to the Department of Health and Human Services. Nebraska’s death toll is now 710, with seven new deaths Monday.
For local information, including case details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
