11 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop near Lexington
11 pounds of fentanyl seized after traffic stop near Lexington

  Updated
11lbs fentanyl

Eleven pounds of suspected fentanyl was seized following a traffic stop west of Lexington Monday on Interstate 80.

 Nebraska State Patrol, courtesy

LEXINGTON - Troopers with the Nebraska State Patrol have arrested one person after locating 11 pounds of fentanyl during a traffic stop in Dawson County.

At approximately 11 p.m. Monday, a trooper observed an eastbound BMW sedan with defective lighting traveling on Interstate 80, two miles west of Lexington.

During the traffic stop, a NSP news release said the trooper and a Dawson County Sheriff’s Deputy observed marijuana in plain view inside the vehicle.

A search of the vehicle revealed a small amount of marijuana and 11 pounds of suspected fentanyl, the news release said.

The driver, Alexis Murillo Godoy, 27, of Long Beach, California, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance, possession with intent to deliver, and other charges. He was lodged in Dawson County Jail.

According to the DEA info, 11 LBs of fentanyl contains about 2.5 million lethal doses.

