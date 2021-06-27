11 military veterans receive Quilts of Valor

KEARNEY — Quilts of Valor presented quilts to 11 military veterans in ceremonies outside The Quilter’s Cottage at Hilltop Mall last Sunday.

The volunteer group has presented 200 quilts in its five years to military veterans, whether they served in conflict or not.

“Recipients must be still alive, and it cannot be a surprise,” Anna Wills of Kearney, the QOV coordinator, said. “This project means a lot to me. Many veterans were never welcomed home or recognized.”

Among those honored Sunday was U.S. Navy veteran WT2 Vernon E. Erikson, who served in World War II. “It was so touching to give that to him,” Wills, who was a nurse with the U.S. Navy, said.

She is assisted by Deb Brunger.

The quilts are made on a “long-arm quilter,” a large machine that puts the quilt on a big frame so it can be quilted on a machine instead of by hand. “That makes it last much longer,” she said.

Quilts of Valor was started by a mother of an Iraqi veteran who envisioned a soldier being comforted while wrapped in a quilt. QOV now has given 100,000 quilts nationwide.

There are two chapters in the Kearney area.