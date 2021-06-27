 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
11 military veterans receive Quilts of Valor
0 Comments
top story

11 military veterans receive Quilts of Valor

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Quilts of Valor

Eleven military veterans, including the eight pictured here, were presented with free quilts Sunday that were made in The Quilters Cottage by the nonprofit volunteer Quilts of Valor group.

KEARNEY — Quilts of Valor presented quilts to 11 military veterans in ceremonies outside The Quilter’s Cottage at Hilltop Mall last Sunday.

The volunteer group has presented 200 quilts in its five years to military veterans, whether they served in conflict or not.

“Recipients must be still alive, and it cannot be a surprise,” Anna Wills of Kearney, the QOV coordinator, said. “This project means a lot to me. Many veterans were never welcomed home or recognized.”

Among those honored Sunday was U.S. Navy veteran WT2 Vernon E. Erikson, who served in World War II. “It was so touching to give that to him,” Wills, who was a nurse with the U.S. Navy, said.

Quilts of Valor

Vernon E. Erikson, a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, received a quilt from Quilts of Valor Sunday.

She is assisted by Deb Brunger.

The quilts are made on a “long-arm quilter,” a large machine that puts the quilt on a big frame so it can be quilted on a machine instead of by hand. “That makes it last much longer,” she said.

Quilts of Valor was started by a mother of an Iraqi veteran who envisioned a soldier being comforted while wrapped in a quilt. QOV now has given 100,000 quilts nationwide.

There are two chapters in the Kearney area.

“Nobody gets paid to make them, and if we’ve made it, you can’t sell it,” Wills said.

Not all the Quilts of Valor patterns are red, white and blue because some veterans with PTSD cannot tolerate those colors, Wills said, but each quilt carries a label that says Quilts of Valor.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Some recipients of quilts on Sunday included:

- Pfc. Gene L Bauer, U.S. Army, Korea

- MM2 Robert Sherman, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

- Sgt. Rose Hamilton, U.S. Air Force

- Airman 1st Class Roger Lindly, U.S. Air Force, Korea

- Sgt. Mark Garrett, U.S. Army Reserves, Vietnam

- AQB3 Gary E. Simpson, U.S. Navy, Vietnam

- Senior Airman Douglas Hruby, U.S. Air Force

- WT2 Vernon E. Erikson, U.S. Navy, World War II

- Sgt. 1st Class Kenny Yount, U.S. Army, Iraq

- Spec. 4th Class Billy R. Rader, U.S. Army

- MSgt. Shawn Patsios, Air National Guard.

0 Comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

NEWS OF THE WEEK: Jonas Brothers revamping Remember This for Olympics coverage

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Kelly Wentz
Video

Watch Now: Kelly Wentz

Early this year, she traded in handcuffs and sirens for soft quilts, colorful fabrics and lively patterns. She’s the new owner of The Quilter’…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News