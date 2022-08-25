$11.2M of improvement projects approved by Kearney Public School board

KEARNEY — Kearney Public Schools Board of Education adopted a resolution Tuesday evening to issue a bond not to exceed $11.2 million for abatement projects.

The board gathered for a special board meeting to discuss the facility master plan and the possible 2022-23 budget. They also discussed various abatement projects at several of the schools. The projects include:

- Bryant Elementary School — A complete renovation of restrooms to remove accessibility barriers. Cost estimate is $240,000.

- Emerson Elementary School — A complete renovation of restrooms to remove accessibility barriers. Cost estimate is $240,000.

- Glenwood Elementary School — Replacement of ventilation and air systems to reduce spread of airborne infectious diseases and prevent creation of environments that potentially could lead to mold and resulting health hazards. Install fire sprinklers. Cost estimate is $481,000.

- Horizon Middle School — New roof needed to remove threat and likelihood of mold. Cost estimate is $3.1 million.

- Kearney Education Center — New accessible concrete parking lot and accessible playground to prevent accessibility barriers. Cost estimate is $746,000.

- Meadowlark Elementary School — New roof needed to remove threat and likelihood of mold. Cost estimate is $1.4 million.

- Northeast Elementary School — Replacement of ventilation and air systems to reduce spread of airborne infectious diseases and prevent creation of environments that potentially could lead to mold and resulting health hazards. Cost estimate is $500,000.

- Park Elementary School — A complete renovation of restrooms to remove accessibility barriers. Cost estimate is $240,000.

- Windy Hills Elementary School — Replacement of ventilation and air systems to reduce spread of airborne infectious diseases and prevent creation of environments that potentially could lead to mold and resulting health hazards. A complete renovation of restrooms to remove accessibility barriers. New roof needed to remove threat and likelihood of mold. Infill failed openings on window system with new openings or new infill watertight wall assembly. Install fire sprinklers. Cost estimate is $4.25 million.

While discussing the resolution, Board Secretary Alex Straatmann renewed his objection from a prior meeting.

“I just really struggle with adding a third bond to our taxpayers’ responsibility. I don’t disagree with the projects. I know that they’re necessary. I don’t disagree with the safety required. But to call them emergencies, I struggle with calling them emergencies when again I have sat at this table when we’ve approved over $100 million of projects in my eight years on the school board, and we’ve never had a conversation about some of these projects, and now they’re emergency. Now we have to do a bond for them,” Straatmann said. “I really struggle with handicapping the district with a third bond issue while we’re still paying off the other two.”

Vice President Drew Blessing agreed with Straatmann that they should have been discussing these projects much sooner, but he believes the plans KPS has will help guide them into the future.

“I do really like the detail that we have now for what are the facility needs that we see over the next five years,” he added.

The resolution passed 5-1, with Straatmann the dissenting vote.

The board also reviewed and discussed the possible KPS budget for the 2022-23 school year. The currently proposed budget would see an increase from $76.36 million to $79.37 million, a growth of 3.15%. As part of the proposed budget, salaries would see an increase from $44.26 million to $47.93 million.