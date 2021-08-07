 Skip to main content
105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers District
105 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers District

KEARNEY — There were 105 new cases of COVID-19 were reported by Two Rivers Public Health Department in the seven-county region it serves for the week of July 30- Aug. 5.

New cases for this week include:

— Buffalo County – 67

— Dawson County – 24

— Franklin County – 1

— Harlan County – 4

— Kearney County – 2

— Phelps County – 7

Remaining vigilant to prevent the spread of COVID-19 is more important than ever, according to Two Rivers officials. Visit trphd.org for more information about the virus and vaccine availability.

