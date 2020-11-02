104 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region over the weekend.

Sunday’s 54 new cases included 30 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, four in Phelps County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Franklin counties.

Saturday’s 50 new cases included 26 in Buffalo County, 20 in Dawson County, three in Harlan County and one in Phelps County.

As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported nine COVID-19 patients. No figures were available by press time from CHI Health Good Samaritan, but it had 29 patients as of Saturday, down from 36 on Friday.