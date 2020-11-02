104 new COVID-19 cases reported over the weekend in Two Rivers region

KEARNEY — Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 104 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county region over the weekend.
Sunday’s 54 new cases included 30 in Buffalo County, 14 in Dawson County, five in Kearney County, four in Phelps County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Gosper or Franklin counties.
Saturday’s 50 new cases included 26 in Buffalo County, 20 in Dawson County, three in Harlan County and one in Phelps County.
As of Monday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center reported nine COVID-19 patients. No figures were available by press time from CHI Health Good Samaritan, but it had 29 patients as of Saturday, down from 36 on Friday.
Also on Monday, the University of Nebraska at Kearney said 21 active COVID-19 illnesses are being tracked, as reported to UNK’s Public Health Center. This included 19 students and two employees. In the last seven days, there have been 13 new cases, while 17 cases have been cleared.
As of Monday, Two Rivers had had 4,144 cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of these, 2,624 are no longer symptomatic. Results for the other 1,624 were unavailable, Two Rivers said. Total cases in the seven Two Rivers’ counties are:
- Buffalo: 1,996
- Dawson: 1,345
- Phelps: 329
- Kearney: 259
- Franklin: 92
- Gosper: 61
- Harlan: 62
Free COVID-19 tests can be arranged at TestNebraska.com.
People who have tested for the virus and are awaiting results should stay home until results are received.
Statewide, Nebraska has had 71,666 cases of COVID-19, which is 954 more than Saturday, and 654 deaths, two more than Saturday.
For local information, including details for each county in the Two Rivers region, visit trphd.org or call 888-669-7154. Follow TRPHD on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.
For statewide information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week.
