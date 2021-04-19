 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
102 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County in the past two weeks
0 comments
top story

102 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County in the past two weeks

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers Health Department partnered with the University of Nebraska at Kearney to offer a mass vaccination clinic for the general public, university students and employees.

KEARNEY – COVID-19 cases are falling in the Two Rivers Public Health Department except in Buffalo County.

Buffalo County reported 14 new cases in Two Rivers Friday and Saturday, with 10 cases Friday and four Saturday. Buffalo County has had 102 new cases in the past two weeks.

On Friday, Phelps County reported the only other weekend case in the seven-county Two Rivers region. Two Rivers reported no new cases Sunday.

Two Rivers has had 10,481 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just two new COVID cases, both students, this past week.

Support Local Journalism

Your subscription makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Two Rivers said 36 percent of its 76,100 people over age 16 have been vaccinated, including 76.3 percent of people over 65.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 821 new weekend COVID cases Monday morning. The statewide total is now 216,613 cases since March 20,2020, while 810,007 people have tested negative.

DHHS said 10 Nebraskans died of COVID over the weekend, raising the death total to 2,215 since March 20, 2020. As of Monday morning, 168 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, an increase of one since Friday.

Free vaccines are available for anyone over age 16. Visit the Two Rivers website, trphd.org, or the state registration site, vaccinate.ne.gov. A vaccination clinic will be held 4-6:45 p.m. today (Monday) at Two Rivers at 516 W. 11th St. Advance registration is required. Call 888-669-7154. Follow Two Rivers on Facebook and Twitter @2RPHD.

Vaccinations are also available at Walmart, HyVee, Valley Pharmacy, Family Fresh Market, U-Save Pharmacy and Medicap. Check their websites or call for dates and times. Advance registration is required.

For state information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. seven days a week.

maryjane.skala@kearneyhub.com

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Matthew McConaughey Ahead Of Gov. Greg Abbott In New Poll

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area
Local News

COVID-19 variants cause concern in Kearney area

  • Updated

One major worry about the new variants is that they harbor the E484K mutation, which is said to increase the virus’ resistance to antibodies, both through vaccination and as when given as part of the ‘treatment cocktail.’

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News