102 new COVID-19 cases in Buffalo County in the past two weeks

KEARNEY – COVID-19 cases are falling in the Two Rivers Public Health Department except in Buffalo County.

Buffalo County reported 14 new cases in Two Rivers Friday and Saturday, with 10 cases Friday and four Saturday. Buffalo County has had 102 new cases in the past two weeks.

On Friday, Phelps County reported the only other weekend case in the seven-county Two Rivers region. Two Rivers reported no new cases Sunday.

Two Rivers has had 10,481 cases of COVID-19 since record-keeping began on March 20, 2020, and 118 deaths.

The University of Nebraska at Kearney reported just two new COVID cases, both students, this past week.

Two Rivers said 36 percent of its 76,100 people over age 16 have been vaccinated, including 76.3 percent of people over 65.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 821 new weekend COVID cases Monday morning. The statewide total is now 216,613 cases since March 20,2020, while 810,007 people have tested negative.

DHHS said 10 Nebraskans died of COVID over the weekend, raising the death total to 2,215 since March 20, 2020. As of Monday morning, 168 COVID patients were hospitalized statewide, an increase of one since Friday.