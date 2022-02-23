 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
$100K of truck tires stolen from Graham Tire in Kearney

KEARNEY — More than $100,000 in truck tires were stolen from Graham Tire in Kearney.

On Feb. 14, a manager of Graham Tire at 5708 Second Ave. reported someone removed several truck tires from a locked storage area using a rental truck. A Kearney Police Department incident report says 147 Goodyear tires, 13 Michelin tires and three Bridgestone tires.

KPD estimated the tires to be valued at $101,500.

According to the KPD report, the burglary happened sometime between 9:30 p.m. Feb. 13 and 10:20 a.m. Feb. 14.

The suspect vehicle is described as a Penske rental truck, although the report doesn’t list any additional information about the incident.

Anyone with information in the case is asked to contact Kearney Police at 308-237-2104, Crimestoppers at 308-237-3424 or the See It, Say It app.

