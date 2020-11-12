100 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Wednesday

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 100 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday. The seven-county health district has had 321 new cases in the last three days.

While Buffalo County cases topped the list with 43, that figure is significantly lower than its 74 new cases Tuesday, 72 Monday and 63 Sunday.

However, Dawson County cases are rising again, with 36 reported Wednesday and 30 on Tuesday. Dawson County was the center of Two Rivers’ first major COVID outbreak last April.

Other new cases confirmed Wednesday were seven in Kearney County, five in Franklin County, four in Harlan County, three in Phelps County and two in Gosper County.

As of Thursday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had 12 COVID-19 patients, with three on ventilators. CHI Health Good Samaritan had 35 COVID-19 patients.

Two Rivers has had 5,110 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20, and 41 deaths. Total case numbers by county since March 20 are:

- Buffalo: 2,556

- Dawson: 1,563

- Franklin: 121

- Gosper: 87

- Harlan: 80

- Kearney: 311