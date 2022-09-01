 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
100 mph pursuit in Harlan County leads to woman's arrest

HARLAN COUNTY — An Arapahoe woman is in jail following a pursuit with Nebraska State Patrol troopers in Harlan County. 

At approximately 9:55 a.m. Tuesday, a trooper observed a Ford Taurus traveling in excess of 100 miles per hour on Highway 6 in Harlan County, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol. The trooper attempted a traffic stop, but the vehicle fled at a high rate of speed. The trooper initiated a pursuit.

The Taurus fled southbound on county roads for approximately two miles before turning eastbound. After a short distance, the driver lost control while crossing railroad tracks and crashed.

The driver, identified as Alexia McCloud, 20, of Arapahoe, was not injured and was taken into custody without further incident. The passenger, identified as Jason Whitt, 22, of Central City, suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash and was transported to the hospital.

McCloud was arrested on suspicion of willful reckless driving, flight to avoid arrest, carrying a concealed weapon and other charges. McCloud was lodged in Furnas County Jail.

The Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, Furnas County Sheriff’s Office and Oxford Volunteer Fire and Rescue assisted at the scene.

