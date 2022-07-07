10 years apart: Holdrege Animal Rescue reunites dog with Georgia owner

HOLDREGE — After 10 years and thousands of miles, Mimi the dog is finally home.

On June 24, Mimi, a small cattle dog mix, was found as a stray northeast of Holdrege. She was severely underweight and dehydrated. She was also covered in fleas, ticks and bug bites.

North Park Animal Hospital in Holdrege took her in to provide immediate medical attention.

The clinic believed Mimi had been on her own for six weeks or longer. It was discovered that she had a microchip, but the contact information on the chip was not up to date. The vet clinic reached out to Holdrege Animal Rescue, and HAR board member Jan Knuth began the search to find Mimi’s family.

Knuth contacted the microchip company to get as much information as she could about Mimi, and she started scouring Facebook to see if she could track down the owners.

The dog had been registered to a woman with a unique first name who lived in Georgia. After doing some digging, Knuth came across the woman’s profile on Facebook. Knuth sent her a message, explaining she was with Holdrege Animal Rescue. Knuth asked her if she had lost a dog.

“Within minutes, she messaged that she was missing her dog,” Knuth said.

Knuth asked her some questions to confirm that she was in fact Mimi’s registered owner. After just a few minutes, she knew she had found Mimi’s family.

“I said, ‘This is your dog.’ The poor lady was so overwhelmed. She was sobbing once she got on the phone. We had to take a break and talk a few hours later,” Knuth said. “The dog had been gone for 10 years.”

Knuth learned that over 10 years ago, Mimi’s owner, her husband and son were on vacation in Florida. The woman and her son had left their hotel for an outing. When they returned, her husband had left and taken the dog with him.

Mimi is now 15 years old. Knuth explained to her owner that if Mimi was well enough to travel, they would find a way to get her home. If she wasn’t able to make the trip to Georgia, Knuth and her husband, Steve, would give her a home for the remainder of her life.

It was determined that with a few days rest, Mimi could make the long drive to Georgia. Steve drove Mimi to Columbia, Missouri, where she was reunited with her owner.

“After 10 years, she still recognized the owner’s son,” Knuth said.

Knuth encourages pet owners to have their pets microchipped and to keep the information updated no matter how long a pet is missing.

She has stayed in touch with Mimi’s owners, and Mimi has been settling in nicely. She is about 10 pounds underweight, but Knuth said she continues to be a sweet, loving dog.

“In the one picture, she looks like she is smiling. That made me feel so much better,” she said. “She knows that she is home.”