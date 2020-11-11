10-year YMCA employee Ray Longoria named new executive director

As a high school student in Scottsbluff, he tried out for the cross-country team because it had a meet in Hawaii the following year, and he’d never been to Hawaii. He made a bet with a friend that he’d make the team.

Sure enough, he did. That trip to Hawaii never happened, but Longoria excelled. He finished in the Top 10 in the 5K at the state cross-country meet and won a track and cross-country scholarship to Colby Junior College in Colby, Kan.

In 2004, he transferred to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study sports administration. He’d looked seriously at the sports management program at Minnesota State University, but when he learned that UNK offered that same program, he enrolled at UNK and never looked back.

While at UNK, he worked at the Kearney Family YMCA.

He also did an internship with a semi-pro basketball team in Wilmington, N.C. “I was just 24 and I wanted to experience the East Coast,” he said.

His experience was so successful he did another internship, this time in Denver, for which he traveled around the country. “I saw places I probably would never have seen,” he said.