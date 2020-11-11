10-year YMCA employee Ray Longoria named new executive director

KEARNEY — Ray Longoria sat in his new office at the Kearney Family YMCA Monday. He wore a light blue YMCA shirt. A colorful congratulatory sign was strung across the wall. Two small bags of gifts waited on his desk.
He had two reasons to celebrate.
Not only was it his 10th anniversary as a Y employee, but he is the Y’s new executive director.
He succeeds Denny Placzek, who retired Oct. 30 after serving for 12 years.
“I’ve learned a lot from Denny,” Longoria, 37, said. “I want to continue the work he has done and the work the YMCA has done in Kearney over the last 25 years. I want to continue that for the next 20 to 25 years.”
Longoria started at the Y on Nov. 9, 2010, as the program manager. In 2012, he was promoted to program director. He was promoted again five years later, in 2017, to senior program director.
Now, as executive director, he envisions a bright future.
Along with keeping the Y’s robust programs going strong, he’d like to reach out to families that may not be able to afford Y membership. “I want this place to be accessible for everyone in the community,” he said.
Longoria’s winding road to Kearney started long ago, with a bet.
As a high school student in Scottsbluff, he tried out for the cross-country team because it had a meet in Hawaii the following year, and he’d never been to Hawaii. He made a bet with a friend that he’d make the team.
Sure enough, he did. That trip to Hawaii never happened, but Longoria excelled. He finished in the Top 10 in the 5K at the state cross-country meet and won a track and cross-country scholarship to Colby Junior College in Colby, Kan.
In 2004, he transferred to the University of Nebraska at Kearney to study sports administration. He’d looked seriously at the sports management program at Minnesota State University, but when he learned that UNK offered that same program, he enrolled at UNK and never looked back.
While at UNK, he worked at the Kearney Family YMCA.
He also did an internship with a semi-pro basketball team in Wilmington, N.C. “I was just 24 and I wanted to experience the East Coast,” he said.
His experience was so successful he did another internship, this time in Denver, for which he traveled around the country. “I saw places I probably would never have seen,” he said.
After graduation, he entered the management training program with Enterprise Rent-a-Car back home in Scottsbluff, but when he was offered a job as assistant manager of Enterprise Rent-a-Car in Kearney, he took it so he could be closer to his then-girlfriend Cinthi, now his wife, who lived in Grand Island.
Once in Kearney, Longoria again plugged into the Kearney Family YMCA.
He had worked for the Y in Wilmington, N.C., too, so when a coworker here told Longoria about a job at the Y, he applied. He got the job and started on Nov. 9, 2010, the same year he and Cinthi were married.
Longoria put a lot of thought and consideration into applying to succeed Placzek. He and Placzek had worked together and talked about Placzek’s role “for years.”
Now, he realizes Placzek was quietly preparing him for it. Longoria also had attended the YMCA CEO Preparatory Institute in 2017-18.
Cindy Mangels, associate executive director at the Kearney Family YMCA, said Monday that Longoria is a “humble, kind and honest leader who puts the needs of others before his own. He is a strong and passionate advocate for children,” she said.
“Ray does not reach conclusions quickly or in haste. You can always count on him to take his time and give great thought and care to his decision. Ray is a genuine person. He is true to his beliefs and brings harmony to our leadership team. As our leader, he encourages people to stretch and excel,” she said.
Longoria and his wife, a kindergarten teacher at Emerson Elementary, love Kearney and have put down roots here. They have a 9-month-old son, Cameron.
Happily focused on his new job and his family, Longoria no longer runs as often as he did, but “I still consider myself a runner. I like the personal challenge of competing against myself.”
Longoria is settling in for what he hopes is a long, successful tenure as the Y’s executive director.
“Kearney is where I want to be,” he said. “I’ve done a lot of great things here, and I hope to do more.”
