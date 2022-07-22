10 pounds of marijuana seized in traffic stop Wednesday near Kearney

KEARNEY — An Indiana man is facing three felonies after 10 pounds of suspected marijuana was found in the vehicle he was driving Wednesday near Kearney.

Around 7 p.m. a Nebraska State Patrol trooper stopped a vehicle for speeding five miles east of Kearney on Interstate 80. The trooper became suspicious of criminal activity when he contacted the driver. A K9 unit responded to the scene where the dog indicated the odor of drugs coming from inside the vehicle.

During a search police found a duffel bag in the trunk that contained 10.54 pounds of suspected raw marijuana, THC concentrate and LSD.

The driver, Benjamin Rodway, 52, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was arrested. He is charged in Buffalo County Court with possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute, possession of marijuana more than one pound and possession of LSD. Late Thursday he was being held at the Buffalo County Jail on a $25,000 bond.

Rodway is scheduled to appear in court in August.