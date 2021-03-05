10% of eligible Two Rivers area residents are vaccinated against COVID-19

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has the highest proportion of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 among the state’s 23 public health departments.
That is one reason why Two Rivers kept its weekly COVID-19 risk dial in the “moderate” category Thursday. That is the second lowest among the dial’s four categories.
It is updated every Thursday.
As of Tuesday, more than 9,600 residents of the 97,132 people in the Two Rivers district have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is nearly 10% of the eligible older-than-16 population in the district.
However, the risk dial inched up toward the “elevated” level because COVID test positivity rates rose in Franklin and Phelps counties in the last week, and new COVID cases have climbed among seniors older than 60, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.
Positivity rates remained steady in the district’s five other counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney. However, fewer tests are being done, and TestNebraska test sites and times may be altered in coming weeks, Menon said.
Two Rivers moves the dial every Thursday to reflect COVID’s presence in its seven counties.
Regarding vaccinations, numbers vary by county. Almost 40 percent of seniors in Buffalo County are fully vaccinated, but fewer than 20 percent of Phelps County seniors meet that criteria.
In the past four weeks, 4,996 tests for COVID-19 were conducted throughout Two Rivers, excluding residential facilities. Positivity rates ranged from 14.3% in Gosper County to 13.1% in Phelps County, 10% in Buffalo County, 9.1% in Franklin County, 8.9% in Kearney County, 7.7% in Harlan County and 7.2% in Dawson County.
In the past month, the highest number of cases were in people aged 30-39 (12%), followed by those aged 50-59 (11.3%) ages 60-69 (11.1%) and ages 70-79 (10.9%).
In the past week, from Feb. 27 to March 2, ages of newly confirmed COVID-19 patients reflected that. There were 27 new cases, or 12.7%, confirmed in people aged 30-39. Close behind were 19 cases in ages 60-69, and 16 cases in people aged 50-59. Also, 10 people aged 0-17 were diagnosed with COVID in the past week.
COVID-related admissions account for fewer than 8% of occupied hospital beds across the district last week.
Menon advises the public that the risks of COVID remain. People should continue to wear masks in public and maintain social distancing.