10% of eligible Two Rivers area residents are vaccinated against COVID-19

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department has the highest proportion of residents vaccinated against COVID-19 among the state’s 23 public health departments.

That is one reason why Two Rivers kept its weekly COVID-19 risk dial in the “moderate” category Thursday. That is the second lowest among the dial’s four categories.

It is updated every Thursday.

As of Tuesday, more than 9,600 residents of the 97,132 people in the Two Rivers district have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19. That is nearly 10% of the eligible older-than-16 population in the district.

However, the risk dial inched up toward the “elevated” level because COVID test positivity rates rose in Franklin and Phelps counties in the last week, and new COVID cases have climbed among seniors older than 60, said Aravind Menon, Two Rivers epidemiologist.

Positivity rates remained steady in the district’s five other counties: Buffalo, Dawson, Gosper, Harlan and Kearney. However, fewer tests are being done, and TestNebraska test sites and times may be altered in coming weeks, Menon said.

Two Rivers moves the dial every Thursday to reflect COVID’s presence in its seven counties.