KEARNEY – Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported in this region Tuesday by the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
These includes six in Buffalo County, one in Dawson County, one in Gosper County and two in Kearney County.
Since record keeping began March 20, the seven-county Two Rivers Public Health District has recorded 1,288 cases of COVID-19.
Totals in each county, as of 6 p.m. Tuesday, are:
- Dawson - 917
- Buffalo - 293
- Phelps - 32
- Kearney - 22
- Gosper - 14
- Franklin - 9
- Harlan - 1
Nebraska has had 25,157 positive cases of COVID-19 and 321 deaths, four of which happened in the last 24 hours. For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov.