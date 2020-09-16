10 new COVID-19 cases reported by Two Rivers Tuesday

KEARNEY — Ten new cases of COVID-19 were reported Tuesday by the Two Rivers Public Health Department.
That is half the total of new cases reported Monday.
New cases included six in Buffalo County, three in Dawson County and one in Gosper County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Harlan, Kearney and Phelps counties.
As of Wednesday morning, CHI Health Good Samaritan had nine COVID-19 patients. Kearney Regional Medical Center had eight.
Two Rivers has reported 2,205 confirmed cases of COVID-19 since March 20. Of those, 1,581 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the other 624 patients has not been confirmed.
Total cases to date, are:
- Dawson: 1,047
- Buffalo: 886
- Kearney: 124
- Phelps: 91
- Gosper: 31
- Franklin: 18
- Harlan: 8
Statewide, there have been 38,642 cases of COVID-19 since March 20, including 328 new cases Tuesday, and 435 deaths, according to the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.
For more information, visit dhhs.ne.gov or call 402-552-6645. Contact Two Rivers at trphd.org or 888-669-7154.
