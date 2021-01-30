10 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY — The Two Rivers Public Health Department confirmed 10 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area for Friday.

That included seven in Buffalo County, two in Dawson County and one in Phelps County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper, Harlan or Kearney counties.

As of Saturday morning, Kearney Regional Medical Center had two COVID patients, including one on a ventilator. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has confirmed 9,516 cases of COVID-19, with 8,294 people no longer showing COVID-19 symptoms. Two Rivers cannot confirm the recovery of the remaining cases. There have been 109 deaths.

No statewide statistics were available Saturday morning from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services.

Statewide, 254,000 doses of both the Moderna and Pfizer vaccines have been allocated, and 170,429 shots have been administered as of Saturday morning. This includes 127,477 first doses, and 42,952 second and final doses, given to 2.99 percent of the 1.4 million Nebraskans over age 16.

