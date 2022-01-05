10 DUI arrests made by Kearney police during holiday selective enforcement

KEARNEY — Police made eight DUI-alcohol arrests and two minor in possession arrests during the Dec. 18-Jan. 1 “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” selective enforcement.
KPD participated in the nationwide enforcement effort to make streets and highways safer during the holidays.
According to a KPD press release, Kearney officers logged 14 additional hours of enforcement in which they specifically focused on alcohol violations, including MIP, open container, DUI-alcohol and DUI-drugs, and minor DUI.
In addition to the 10 DUI arrests, six speeding citations were issued and three fugitives were apprehended.
Kearney Police had 32 contacts during the enforcement effort.
A grant from the Nebraska Office of Highway Safety funded KPD’s overtime during the holiday crackdown.