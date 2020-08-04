KEARNEY — The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van will be in Kearney Wednesday at Family Fresh Market at 3920 Second Ave. Food and non-perishables can be dropped off 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van originates with TV station KOLN in Lincoln. Sponsors include Black Hills Energy and Nebraska Re-Bath.
It began as a 12-day food drive in 1988 during the national “Farm Aid” effort, but was shortened to a six-day food drive in 1998. It visits towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Last year, the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van collected 297,901 pounds of food and other nonperishables.
For more information on the schedule and most-needed items, visit 1011now.com.