10,015 COVID-19 cases in Two Rivers district since March '20

This video graph tracks the seven-day average of positive cases, per 100,000 of population. The graph compares data for the USA, taken from the CDC; Nebraska, taken from DHHS, and Two Rivers’ website for its seven-county region.

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 11 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday, raising the case total to 10,015 since record-keeping began last March 20.

New cases included four in Buffalo County, three in Kearney County, and two each in Dawson and Phelps counties. No cases were reported in Gosper, Harlan or Franklin counties.

Of people with confirmed cases since March 20, 9,366 are no longer symptomatic. Two Rivers cannot confirm the outcomes of the remaining cases. There have been 116 deaths.

CHI Health Good Samaritan had six COVID-19 patients as of Wednesday morning. Kearney Regional Medical Center had four,

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 262 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday morning, raising the total to 201,608 since March 20, with 766,781 people testing negative. There have been 2,091 deaths since March 20, with seven reported Tuesday.

Currently, 150 people are hospitalized statewide with COVID-19, four fewer than Tuesday morning.

As of Wednesday morning, 447,849 — 10.3 percent of Nebraskans age 16 and over — have received a COVID-19 vaccine from the DHHS program or the Federal Retail and Long-term Care Vaccination Program.