KEARNEY — Move over, Harrison Ford and Tom Cruise.

Their blockbuster films this summer are being overshadowed by “Sound of Freedom,” a movie about child trafficking.

For the last two Wednesdays, two Kearney churches, Grace Fellowship and New Life, have bought all seats to the film at both local theaters and offered free showings to anyone who comes.

“The movie grips your heart in so many ways,” Mitch Ivey, pastor at Grace Fellowship, said. “It’s a pretty good call to action. How can we make a difference in the subculture that most people are not aware of?”

The film stars Jim Caviezel, who played Jesus in “The Passion of the Christ.” In this true story, he stars as Tim Ballard, co-founder of Operation Underground Railroad, who rescues children from trafficking of various kinds.

Since its release three weeks ago, “Sound of Freedom” has grossed $90 million. It’s the highest-grossing independent release since theaters re-opened after the COVID-19 pandemic in 2021.

Ivey saw the movie in early July. With the support of church members, he called the Golden Ticket Theater at Hilltop Plaza and bought all the tickets at a reduce rate to the film’s four showings July 12.

“We took a big step of faith,” he said. “We told our congregation, ‘We don’t just want you to go to a free movie; share this with people who would come if it was free,’” he said.

Word of the free showing raced across social media, including Facebook, ImpactKearney.org and the Kearney Area Exchange.

All 74 seats in each theater were full for each of the 3:30, 7 and 10 p.m. showings. In all, 756 people watched it that day.

Hannah Reiman, senior assistant manager at the Golden Ticket, said Ivey purchased the tickets July 11. They became available at noon July 12, and by 4 p.m., all were gone.

At 3:30 p.m., “About a dozen people were standing around, wanting to see the movie, and nobody was watching the film in the theater next door, so I showed it in that theater, too,” Reiman said.

For the 7 p.m. show, she sent the overflow crowd down to Cinema 8. The next day, July 13, Ivey worked out a deal to offer free seats at Cinema 8 and reimburse the theater for them, Ashley Ramirez, Cinema 8 general manager, said.

Also on July 13, Ivey received a “substantial check” from a man who is not a church member but told Ivey to “pay it forward” so more people could see the movie.

Both theaters again showed the film at no charge on Wednesday this week, thanks to New Life. People from other churches are also purchasing blocks of tickets. A member of eFree Church bought 65 tickets to distribute, Ivey said.

The movie had been scheduled to leave the Golden Ticket this week, but it remains there because every showing sold out last weekend. At Cinema 8, Ramirez said the film will stay at least until Wednesday, and likely beyond.

"I wasn't too surprised because I knew about this movie earlier, and I've let my general manager know that people are asking about it," Reiman said. She added that the large audiences "blew us over the top, so they had no choice but to carry it over. It's so popular it could carry over next week."

Dean Buse, outreach pastor at New Life, said, “As followers of Christ, we need to reach out to people who are being trafficked for labor and sex and other things. It’s horrific to see. By sponsoring this, we can help make that happen.”

Ivey also credits the efforts of ImpactKearney.org, a group of about 10 clergy that has also promoted the showings. For more information, visit ImpactKearney.org.

“This keeps the movie in town for another week and creates more buzz. We just want to get as many people in the seats as we can,” Ivey said.

“Human trafficking happens right here, too. It’s one thing to be moved by a movie, but what can we average people do? Is there a place we can support? How can we help people who have been through this?” Ivey said.

He’s also glad that both Kearney’s movie theaters, usually competitors, have worked together on this effort. “Both have said, ‘We believe in this too,’” he said.