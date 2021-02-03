 Skip to main content
$1.3M raised during 2020 Give Where You Live campaign sets new record
Give Where You Live sign

Les Livingston, left, got a Give Where You Live sign from David Wiebe, a member of the Kearney Area Community Foundation board, at the KACF office this morning. Livingston took the sign to the Buffalo County Fairgrounds Exhibit Building, where the Kearney Tennis Association is offering refreshments and information until 6 p.m. KTA is raising funds for indoor tennis facilities.

 Mary Jane Skala, Kearney Hub

KEARNEY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kearney Area Community Foundation raised a record-breaking $1,325,551 in its eighth annual Give Where You Live campaign Dec. 3.

“2020 is a year we will never forget. There were a lot of challenges and setbacks, but for Kearney, it ended on a high note,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF.

Judi Sickler

For the third year in a row, donors surpassed the million-dollar mark. They gave $1,203,454 in 2019 and $1,040,784 in 2018.

There were 6,400 individual donations in 2020, compared to 5,603 in 2019, for a 14.9% increase. Also in 2020, 177 local organizations participated, up from 165 in 2019, for an increase of 7.2%.

“Normality may have changed in 2020, but this progressive community came together to make an impact that provided hope to a community,” Sickler said.

Since Give Where You Live was launched in 2013, donors have raised $6.5 million for nonprofits in Kearney, Buffalo County and Axtell.

The top 10 nonprofits that raised the most money were:

- Faith Christian School, $111,201

- Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, $81,710

- Yanney Heritage Park Foundation, $67,264

- Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum, $52,094

- Kearney Area Animal Shelter, $42,171

- HelpCare Clinic, $37,840

- Merryman Performing Arts Center, $35,669

- Salvation Army, $32,913

- FreeThinking Ministries, $31,593

- Kearney Whitewater, $30,090

For more information, visit givewhereyoulive.net.

