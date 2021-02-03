$1.3M raised during 2020 Give Where You Live campaign sets new record

KEARNEY — Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Kearney Area Community Foundation raised a record-breaking $1,325,551 in its eighth annual Give Where You Live campaign Dec. 3.

“2020 is a year we will never forget. There were a lot of challenges and setbacks, but for Kearney, it ended on a high note,” said Judi Sickler, president and CEO of KACF.

For the third year in a row, donors surpassed the million-dollar mark. They gave $1,203,454 in 2019 and $1,040,784 in 2018.

There were 6,400 individual donations in 2020, compared to 5,603 in 2019, for a 14.9% increase. Also in 2020, 177 local organizations participated, up from 165 in 2019, for an increase of 7.2%.

“Normality may have changed in 2020, but this progressive community came together to make an impact that provided hope to a community,” Sickler said.

Since Give Where You Live was launched in 2013, donors have raised $6.5 million for nonprofits in Kearney, Buffalo County and Axtell.

The top 10 nonprofits that raised the most money were:

- Faith Christian School, $111,201

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

- Pleasanton Volunteer Fire Department, $81,710