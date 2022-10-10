$1.35M upgrades planned for Kearney's Harmon Park Sonotorium, Pool

KEARNEY — The historic Harmon Park in central Kearney will receive some significant upgrades, according to a pair of items on Tuesday’s Kearney City Council agenda.

The Harmon Park Sonotorium will receive a $1.35 million renovation, and the Harmon Pool bathhouse will get ADA restroom stalls and modular changing and shower spaces.

According to a memo to the City Council from Scott Hayden, director of recreational services, the Harmon Park Sonotorium project includes:

• Permanent stage roof.

• Power/electrical upgrades.

• Improved lighting and sound.

• Facade restoration.

• ADA accessibility.

• Backstage improvements.

• Lighting in the part of Harmon Park that’s south of the Sonotorium.

“The improvements allow the Sonotorium to be more functional while maintaining its unique architectural qualities,” Hayden said.

Built in the 1930s, the Sonotorium’s open-air stage has been used in recent years for outdoor concerts.

Local donors have given $850,000 for the renovation, and the city of Kearney is pitching in $500,000 from the special sales tax and from CARES Act funds.

On Tuesday, the council will be asked to approve a couple of upgrades to the Sonotorium plans for door hardware and electrical service installation and for a sill plate on the south wall. Tuesday's agenda also includes approval of a payment for contractor RMV Construction for $205,348 for work completed and stored materials.

In other business, Hayden informed the council that the city is ready to advertise and receive bids to renovate the Harmon Pool bathhouse to accommodate private showers and changing areas. According to Hayden’s memo to the council, renovation includes removing and installing new concrete surface, removing some existing block walls, rerouting the plumbing, upgrading the ADA restroom stalls and installing modular changing and shower spaces.

Engineers estimate the pool renovation costs will range from $178,000 to $213,000. Bidders have the option to submit a bid for a completion date of April 25, 2023, or March 29, 2024.

Tuesday’s meeting is open to the public and begins at 5:30 p.m. in council chambers at City Hall, 18 E. 22nd St.