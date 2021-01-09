1,123 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Friday evening; 31 in Two Rivers district

KEARNEY – The Two Rivers Public Health Department reported 31 new cases of COVID-19 in its seven-county area Friday.

That included 15 cases in Buffalo County, nine in Phelps County, six in Dawson County and one in Harlan County. No new cases were reported in Franklin, Gosper or Kearney counties.

Kearney Regional Medical Center had seven COVID patients as of Saturday morning, with three on ventilators. No figures were available from CHI Health Good Samaritan.

Since March 20, Two Rivers has tallied 8,937 cases of COVID-19. Of those, 7,459 are no longer symptomatic. The status of the remaining cases cannot be confirmed, Two Rivers said.

The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported 1,123 new cases of COVID-19 statewide as of Friday evening, and 481 COVID patients in hospitals. That is 10 fewer patients than Thursday.

Since March 20, Nebraska has had 174,614 cases of COVID-19, and 1,733 deaths. Since March 20, 691,704 people have tested negative for the virus.