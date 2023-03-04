KEARNEY – Ask Joe Maul about transgender kids and sports, and he says it’s a black-and-white issue.

“We’re against change. We want to keep what we have,” said Maul, chairman of the Buffalo County Republicans.

Maul’s counterpart with the Buffalo County Democrats, chairman John Turek, said transgender kids and sports is more of a gray issue. It’s a balancing act that's about giving more youths access to sports – including those struggling to fit in and find themselves.

One thing is certain, Turek said: Like all kids, transgender youth need to be accepted and feel that they belong. If not, he said, bad things happen.

In the 1970s, after Turek finished his hitch in the Peace Corps, he landed in Nebraska as a high school language teacher. He said an effeminate boy had just died by suicide. Rather than accepting him as he was, Turek said, the youth’s family rejected him, and the message from the school was for the youth to just act more masculine.

“His family wasn’t supportive, and at that time the school thought they were doing him a favor. If he just 'jocked it up’ he would be alright.”

Turek said he’s hoping for a respectful, thoughtful discussion Monday evening when the Kearney Public Schools Board of Education discusses proposed board policies for transgender students and sports.

“It’s not black and white. It’s a question of forcing people into norms,” Turek said.

Maul said Republicans greatly outnumber Democrats. 18,000 to 5,500, in Buffalo County. He said the vast majority of his party members agree with the national GOP position.

“We believe you compete in the gender of your birth. That’s my personal position and everyone I’ve talked to in the Republican Party,” Maul said. “If the school board truly wants to represent its constituents, they need to consider those numbers. Buffalo County and the city of Kearney are very conservative Republicans.”

Maul cited multiple reasons he believes most Republicans want to restrict youth to compete as their biological gender. He said it’s unsafe and unfair for girls to compete against boys because they’re larger, stronger and biologically better equipped for sports.

Many Republicans also worry that if competition is stacked against them, girls won’t want to stay in sports, Maul said. Also, Maul said, girls are very uncomfortable about sharing space with other girls, and that goes double when a transgender athlete is in their space.

Maul said he anticipates a great many Republicans will attend Monday’s school board meeting. He said his people will be respectful and constructive and contribute to a thoughtful discussion.

“We’re not anti-LGBTQ, but when it comes to sports, it’s a whole different situation,” he said.

“If you’re a boy and you want to go play with the girls, we’re against that. If a girl identifies as a boy and wants to compete as a boy, we’re against that, too.”

Turek said to expect a Democrat presence and message on Monday.

“This transgender issue doesn’t have to be so polarizing, but it’s a difficult question,” Turek said. “When I was in graduate school, a professor said, ‘It’s easier to change the body than it is to change the mind.’”