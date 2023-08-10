KEARNEY — Nebraska is poised for economic growth, but one thing is holding it up: Affordability.

Until Nebraska can make housing and child care more affordable, the state could be locked in a holding pattern while skilled professionals and workers seek their fortunes in other states.

That was the consensus Monday among 50 participants when the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a listening session for the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce.

Alex Reuss, the state chamber’s executive vice-president for legislation and policy, said 12 listening sessions already have occurred and she’s pushing for another 12.

Reuss said the concerns shared at Kearney’s session sounded a lot like the sessions that preceded it. In every corner of the state, Nebraskans are seeking ways to lower the cost of housing and child care.

“Affordable housing definitely is a priority,” said Derek Rusher, president of the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce.

Dorim Vaipan, administrator of the Central Nebraska Veterans’ Home, said his facility is fighting to fill 35 full-time vacancies, but until the housing puzzle is solved, bonuses and signing incentives aren’t enough to reverse the state’s shortage of workers and professionals.

Nebraska has a number of programs that encourage builders to explore less costly housing, but until those programs become more widely used, builders will continue to focus on large, single family homes instead of the multiple family homes and other lower-priced alternatives, said several participants.

State Sen. Theresa Ibach of Sumner, who represents District 44 in the Nebraska Legislature, said the Rural Workforce Housing program — the dream child of former state Sen. Matt Williams of Gothenburg — has a lot of promise.

Ibach said lawmakers pressed for more funding for affordable housing during the 2023 session, but Gov. Jim Pillen resisted, saying money for affordable housing is going unused in several programs.

Ibach said more Nebraskans and local development agencies need to apply for the unused funds. In many instances, the key to receiving state financial assistance is a local match for the money. Ibach said residents in her hometown will pool resources to obtain funding for housing so Sumner, population 250, can grow.

Some of the participants in Monday’s listening session said affordable child care is a difficult challenge, but solving that problem could help ease the state’s tight labor market.

Several participants said if quality affordable child care were available, many couples could be fully employed. As it is, one partner must stay home with children while the other works because affordable child care is difficult to find.

Rusher, Kearney’s chamber leader, said it’s troubling to consider that Kearney is the only growing city in central and western Nebraska.

Reuss suggested that a regional approach might be a strategy that helps solve some of Nebraska’s most pressing economic development issues. Reuss foresees regional coalitions that share ideas and resources to solve problems and grow the state’s economy.

Until Nebraska tackles its tough issues, the state’s 2.5% to 3% unemployment rate will continue to hamper business growth and chronic job vacancies will continue.

Nebraska has 35,000 to 50,000 job openings, Reuss said.