Lincoln man sentenced to jail, probation for attempted assault

KEARNEY — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to 90 days in jail and four years of probation for attempted first-degree assault.

According to court records, Drew Bolling, 21, was recently sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to serve 90 days in the Buffalo County Jail and four years of intensive supervised probation. He was given one day credit for time already served. He was approved for work release. Bolling must also pay $12,585.16 in restitution to the victim.

The charges result from an incident that took place Jan. 15 on 22nd Street in Kearney. Bolling caused serious bodily harm and impeded normal breathing of a male victim. Bolling also knowingly or recklessly caused bodily harm or threatened the second male victim.

He was originally charged with first-degree assault, assault by strangulation or suffocation and third-degree assault. The charge of first-degree assault was amended to attempted first-degree assault and the other two charges were dropped in exchange of Bolling’s plea of no contest.