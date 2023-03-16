LinkedIn has revealed the list of the most in-demand job skills for 2023 in the U.S.
KEARNEY – Teams from opposite sides of Nebraska took home State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Lincoln East High School were named the Class A State Speech Champions, and Gering High School earned the Class B State Speech Championship. Class A and Class B speech students performed Wednesday at Kearney High School.
Cruze Kessler of Millard West High School presented an informative speech at State Speech Spotlight on Wednesday.
Gothenburg High School and Minden High School placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Class B Team Sweepstakes. Jeffrey Horner of Minden High School was the recipient of 2022-23 National Federation of State High School Associations Outstanding Educator in Speech and Debate Award.
State Speech Championships continue today and Friday at Kearney High School. Class C1 and C2 will compete today followed by Class D1 and D2 Friday. Competition begins at 7:30 a.m. each day.
Bri Narick from Bellevue West High School giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Individual results from Wednesday's competition for students from the region are:
Entertainment Speaking – Jack Alden, Gothenburg, first; Alexis Gill, Holdrege, sixth. Extemporaneous Speaking – Sam Cederburg, Minden, fifth. Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose – Parker Graves, Gothenburg, first; Gracie Lee, Minden, second. Oral Interpretation of Poetry – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg, first; Sara Shirley, Minden, fifth. Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose –Gracie Lee, Minden, fourth. Oral Interpretation – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg, sixth.
2023 State Speech Championships at Kearney High School: Class A and B
The first day of the 2023 State Speech Championships was Wednesday, March 15.
Cruze Kessler of Millard West High School presented an informative speech at State Speech Spotlight on Wednesday.
Cruze Kessler presented at State Speech Spotlight on Wednesday.
From back row, left, Graydon Cory, Nick Wright, Nina Mills and Cruze Kessler, and from front row, left, Adrija Sudheesh, Gary Hao, Addison Goedecker and Jackson Semaninsin presented at State Speech Spotlight on Wednesday.
Trophies and medals wait to be won on Wednesday's State Speech Championships.
The first day of State Speech Championships was Wednesday. Class A and Class B competed.
People wait for finals at the State Speech Championship competition on Wednesday.
Bri Narick from Bellevue West High School giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships.
Bri Narick from Bellevue West High School giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Joanita Mensah from Lincoln West High School giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Joanita Mensah from Lincoln West High School giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Shalom Manyara giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships on Wednesday.
Shalom Manyara giving her speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships on Wednesday.
Mac Vaverka from Lincoln East High School giving his speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
Mac Vaverka from Lincoln East High School giving his speech at the Poetry Finals at the State Speech Championships Wednesday.
York High School got second place in this year's State Speech Championships for Class B.
Gering High School won first place at this year's State Speech Championships for Class B.
Gering High School won first place at this year's State Speech Championships for Class B.
The auditorium was full for Class A and Class B State Speech Championship awards Wednesday at Kearney High School. Class C1, C2, D1 and D2 will compete Thursday and Friday.
