KEARNEY – Teams from opposite sides of Nebraska took home State Speech Championships Wednesday.

Lincoln East High School were named the Class A State Speech Champions, and Gering High School earned the Class B State Speech Championship. Class A and Class B speech students performed Wednesday at Kearney High School.

Gothenburg High School and Minden High School placed sixth and seventh, respectively, in the Class B Team Sweepstakes. Jeffrey Horner of Minden High School was the recipient of 2022-23 National Federation of State High School Associations Outstanding Educator in Speech and Debate Award.

State Speech Championships continue today and Friday at Kearney High School. Class C1 and C2 will compete today followed by Class D1 and D2 Friday. Competition begins at 7:30 a.m. each day.

Individual results from Wednesday's competition for students from the region are:

Entertainment Speaking – Jack Alden, Gothenburg, first; Alexis Gill, Holdrege, sixth.

Extemporaneous Speaking – Sam Cederburg, Minden, fifth.

Oral Interpretation of Humorous Prose – Parker Graves, Gothenburg, first; Gracie Lee, Minden, second.

Oral Interpretation of Poetry – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg, first; Sara Shirley, Minden, fifth.

Oral Interpretation of Serious Prose –Gracie Lee, Minden, fourth.

Oral Interpretation – Kara Waskowiak, Gothenburg, sixth.

2023 State Speech Championships at Kearney High School: Class A and B