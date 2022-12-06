Life-saving Narcan nasal spray kits available at Holdrege, Alma pharmacies

HOLDREGE — The Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services Division of Behavioral Health is teaming up with the Nebraska Pharmacists Association and Region 3 Behavioral Health System for a statewide project that will distribute free Narcan nasal spray kits at Fulmer Pharmacy in Holdrege and Hays Pharmacy in Alma.

The distribution began Nov. 28.

“Our partnership with Fulmer Pharmacy and Hays Pharmacy, DHHS and Behavioral Health Region Systems will allow family members or friends of a person at risk of opioid overdose, or the person at risk of opioid overdose themselves, to access Narcan nasal spray at no cost, without a prescription or insurance. This program has the potential to save lives in Nebraska,” said Nebraska Pharmacists Association Project Coordinator Amy Holman.

Naloxone is a life-saving medicine that can reverse an opioid overdose. Naloxone can restore normal breathing to a person whose breathing has slowed or stopped due to opioids, including fentanyl, if given in time.

For more information, call Fulmer Pharmacy at 308-995-4401, Hays Pharmacy at 308-928-2022 or visit the Stop Overdose Nebraska website for more information on Narcan and to find treatment facilities throughout Nebraska. Go to stopodne.com for more information.