Lexington, Minden get Game and Parks grants for trail, splash pad

LINCOLN – Lexington will receive a $250,000 grant for a hike-bike trail project, and Minden will get more than $64,000 to help build a splash pad at a local park, according to the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission.
At its Jan. 20 meeting in Lincoln, NGPC announced a long list of grant awards for the Land and Water Conservation Fund Stateside Assistance Program and the Recreational Trails Program.
Lexington will use its $250,000 grant to build a 10-foot-wide, 4,368-foot-long concrete trail in four segments to close gaps in a loop trail started years ago.
Minden will use its grant of $64,313 for a splash pad at Chautauqua Park.
Additionally, commissioners approved the acquisition of approximately 75.38 acres from the Nebraska Department of Transportation in Dawson County and designated it as Willow Island Wildlife Management Area. They also approved the recommendation to transfer back to NDOT the following properties originally deeded to Game and Parks by NDOT: East Cozad, East Darr and Overton wildlife management areas. Those properties are being transferred due to a lack of public access, their small size or management concerns by the commission.
In other business the commissioners voted to remove several lakes from the 5 mph-no wake list. The decision included Midway Canyon Reservoir and Plum Creek Canyon Reservoir, both in Dawson County.
In their reorganizational meeting, the commissioners elected John Hoggatt of Kearney second vice chairman, Scott Cassels of Omaha chairman and Doug Zingula of Sidney vice chairman.
NGPC will conduct its next commissioners meeting on March 13-14 in Kearney.
