KEARNEY — A Lexington man has taken a plea deal for a charge related to a Jan. 2022 homicide.

According to court records, Joseph L. Garcia, 30, pleaded no contest to accessory to a felony in Buffalo County District Court. As part of the plea bargain, Buffalo County Attorney Shawn Eatherton amended the charge from attempt of a class two felony.

A no contest plea is neither an admission nor denial of guilt, but the plea is treated the same as a guilty plea.

Sentencing for Garcia is Friday in Buffalo County District Court.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Jan. 16, 2022. At about 8:38 p.m., Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.

Witnesses reported seeing other subjects running away from the area and getting into a car and leaving the area.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Samaritan’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, died from his injuries.

In October, Joshua Morris, 19, and Mariah Chamberlin, 21, both pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to felony possession of marijuana more than one pound in connection to the death of Shinpaugh. Morris was sentenced to three years of probation, and he was given 45 days credit. Chamberlin has been sentenced to two years of probation.

In January, Zachary Walker, 20, was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison for two counts of attempted possession of a firearm by a prohibited person. Judge Ryan C. Carson gave Walker 140 days credit for time already served.

Also charged in Buffalo County in connection to the murder are:

— Romeo Chambers, 25, of Hastings is wanted on a Buffalo County warrant for second-degree murder, three counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony, possession of firearm by a prohibited person, first-degree assault and second-degree assault, all felonies.

— Chenoa Lemburg, 23, of Kearney is charged with attempted felony robbery of Morris and Chamberlin. Lemburg has pleaded not guilty to the charge, and a one-day jury trial has been set for April 17 in Buffalo County District Court.