KEARNEY — A Lexington man will serve up to eight years in prison for a charge related to a Jan. 22 Kearney homicide.

Joseph L. Garcia was sentenced in Buffalo County District Court to a minimum of four years and a maximum of eight years in prison for accessory to a felony. In March, Garcia pleaded no contest to the charge.

The charge stemmed from an incident on Jan. 16, 2022. At about 8:38 p.m., Kearney Police Department officers responded to 823 W. 23rd St. for a report of gunshots in the area. Multiple witnesses heard several gunshots fired and saw one person possibly struck.

Shortly after the initial call, two adult males arrived at Good Samaritan’s emergency room with apparent gunshot wounds. Jared M. Shinpaugh, 31, of Lexington, died from his injuries.

Also in the case, Chenoa Lemburg, 23, of Kearney pleaded no contest in Buffalo County District Court to accessory to a felony. In exchange for her plea, Buffalo County Deputy Attorney Michael Mefferd amended Lemburg’s charge from attempted felony robbery to accessory to a felony.

Lemburg is scheduled to be sentenced June 1 in Buffalo County District Court.