Legacy Christian School to host annual fundraiser in February

HOLDREGE – Legacy Christian School in Holdrege will host their annual fundraiser dinner Feb. 20 in Holdrege.

The event will begin at 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 in the gymnasium of Legacy Christian School, 1421 S. 13th St. in Holdrege. Enjoy a night of fellowship, dinner, school updates and hear from guest speaker Dr. Teri Schrag. Cost is $20 per person for adults. RSVP by Feb. 10 by emailing lcsoffice@legacychristianschool.org or calling 308-999-5750.

Schrag is the superintendent of Cornerstone Christian School in Bellevue. She has worked to open Christian schools overseas, traveling to Malawi, Guatemala, El Salvador and Cuba, and she will be traveling to India this summer. She serves on the board of two nonprofit organizations, His Hands on Earth and Mission Experience. His Hands on Earth ministry focuses on students in Nigeria, and Mission Experience is a ministry with an orphanage and school in Haiti.

Legacy Christian is a non-denominational, private, Christian elementary school organized by Christians to proclaim the gospel and glorify God. The school currently serves students in preschool through fourth grade, and they will be adding fifth and sixth grade in 2023-24 school year. Legacy also offers a homeschool opt-in option for specials classes, including art, music and physical education.

Early enrollment for current families and Loving Care Daycare families will be Feb. 1-10. Open enrollment for new students will begin Feb. 15.

For more information, visit https://legacychristian-school.org or call 308-995-5750.