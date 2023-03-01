HOLDREGE – An early childhood conference, “The ABCs of Child Care,” will be held March 25 at the Phelps County Ag Center in Holdrege.

Individuals may register for the full day or for only the morning or afternoon session.

The morning session, “Brain-Wise Strategies to Impact Children in Meaningful Ways,” will be presented by Jordan McCoy, a licensed independent mental health practitioner who has been practicing therapy for seven years, specializing in the treatment of children, adolescents and families who have experienced trauma.

The afternoon session will feature two parts, “Conflict Resolution with Adults” and “Teaching Conflict Resolution to the Child in Your Life.” Presenter Tammy Stuhr is owner and CEO of Author My Day, which focuses on empowering people to find and move toward their life’s purpose. She also will present a closing session, “Dream Your Stress Away.”

The cost is $20 for a single session or $35 for the full day for people who register by 5 p.m. March 20. After that date, the cost is $35 for a single session or $50 for the full day.

For more information or to register, contact Central Community College-Holdrege at 308-995-8133 or holdregeinfo@cccneb.edu. Online registration is available at www.cccneb.edu/conferences.