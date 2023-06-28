KEARNEY — Celebrate Kearney’s 150th year at the Family History Center at the Trails & Rails Museum, 710 W. 11th St., at 3 p.m. July 13 with a tour of the local archives and the opportunity to see important artifacts from Kearney’s history.

If you have a piece of local history you’d like to share, let us know on the registration form and bring it to this “show and tell.”

The July 13 event is sponsored by Kearney 150, the Buffalo County Historical Society/Trails & Rails Museum and the Kearney Public Library.

Registration is required for this event. To register, please visit the library’s website, www.kearneylib.org, and click on “Events and Bookings” to locate the event. Or, call the library at 308-233-3282 for assistance.