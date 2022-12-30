Learn ice fishing at Kearney-area events in January

KEARNEY – Anglers can learn the basics of ice fishing or pick up a few new tips from experienced anglers at Discover Ice Fishing clinics this month, including two clinics in the Kearney area.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission’s Youth Fishing Program will host one classroom event and three on-ice events.

From 1-5 p.m. Jan. 14, the Nebraska Fish and Game Association will host a classroom clinic at Kearney’s Yanney Heritage Park’s Environmental Resource Center.

Some of Nebraska’s top ice fishermen (icers) will make presentations. Seating is limited, so registration is requested by emailing larry.pape@nebraska.gov.

The agenda will have NEFGA President James Lyda and NGPC Fisheries Division’s Discover Ice Fishing Program Coordinator Larry Pape introduce their programs. Featured speaker this year is Nebraskaland’s Barbs and Backlashes blogger, and arguably one of Nebraska’s most avid icers, Daryl Bauer.

Following Bauer’s presentation will be a short break to set up show-and-tell tables with several of Nebraska’s most knowledgeable icers sharing tips about the tactics and equipment they use to be successful.

An NGPC table will be set up for discussions with representatives and for distribution of printed material.

From 8 a.m. to noon Jan. 15, anglers can head out to Fort Kearny State Recreation Area Lake No. 6 for an on-ice event. The other on-ice events will be 1-4 p.m. Jan. 21 at Skyview Lake in Norfolk and 1-4 p.m. Jan. 28 at Lincoln’s Holmes Lake (located about mid-lake along the north shoreline drive).

Limited loaner equipment will be available on a first come, first serve basis. Bait and instruction will be provided.

Participants are encouraged to bring their own equipment.

A park entry permit is required for vehicles entering Fort Kearny. All fishing regulations and permit requirements apply.

A lack of safe ice will force the cancellation of the on-ice events.

