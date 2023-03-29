KEARNEY — Kearney Public Library offers the Financial Ratings Series database to its library cardholders at no cost.
Join Jessica Moody from Weiss Financial Ratings on Zoom at 1 p.m. April 4 to learn more about this online tool and its benefits. She will present on the functionality of the database and explain how to create an account; set up a watchlists for banks, insurance companies and stocks and mutual funds; how to create research tools (screeners); and how to run a Medigap report.
Weiss Financial Ratings offers independent, unbiased financial strength ratings of banks, credit unions and insurance companies and conservative buy-hold-sell investment ratings of thousands of stocks, mutual funds and exchange-traded funds.
To register, visit the library’s website at kearneylib.org and click on “Events & Bookings.”
For more information, call 308-233-3282 or email shaack@kearneygov.org.