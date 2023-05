Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

KEARNEY — The Kearney Park and Recreation Department is taking registrations for an instructional session, How to Work with Nature in Your Home Landscape.

The class is 6-7 p.m. June 20 at the ERC building in Yanney Park.

This is a free class, but pre-registration is required. Participants need to be age 18 and older to register.

For more information or to register, please contact Kearney Park and Recreation at 308-237-4644, stop by the office at 1930 University Drive or go online to kprreg.org.