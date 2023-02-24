HOLDREGE – This weekend will be the last chance to watch bald eagles from the Central Nebraska Public Power and Irrigation District's eagle-viewing facilities at the Johnson No. 2 Hydroplant near Lexington as well as the Kingsley Dam facility near Ogallala.

Central provides the public with opportunities each winter to watch bald eagles and other wildlife that congregate near the District's hydroelectric plants.

The eagle-viewing facility at the Johnson No. 2 (J-2) Hydroplant south of Lexington will be open 8 a.m.-1 p.m., and the Kingsley Dam viewing center will be open from 8 a.m.-2 p.m.

There is no admission fee and reservations are not needed to visit.