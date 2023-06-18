KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced that the inside lanes of 39th Street, both eastbound and westbound at 19th Avenue, will be closed to traffic, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The inside lane of westbound 39th Street will reopen by 4 p.m. the same day, and the inside lane of eastbound 39th Street will reopen to traffic by 4 p.m. on July 3, weather and construction permitting.

Traffic onto and off of 19th Avenue will be right-in, right-out only.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.