KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced that the outside lane of westbound 25th Street from Third to Fourth Avenue and Fourth Avenue from 25th to 26th Street will be closed to traffic for the day Wednesday, beginning at 9:30 a.m.

The adjacent right turn lane of westbound 25th Street will be closed at the same time and reopened to traffic by 4 p.m. May 17, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.