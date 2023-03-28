KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced sanitary sewer work will take place in the right lane of southbound Second Avenue requiring a lane closure.

The closure is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday for the right turn lane of 25th Street (Hwy 30), south onto Second Avenue, and the outside lane of southbound Second Avenue.

It's anticipated the lanes will be closed only for the day and will be reopened completely by 4 p.m. Tuesday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.