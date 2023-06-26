KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department has announced water main work will take place in the northbound lanes of N Avenue and the adjacent sidewalk from north of the driveway to 4615 N Ave. to East 47th Street, requiring closure of both.

North and southbound traffic will be reduced to one lane, in the southbound lanes of N Avenue. The sidewalk on the west side of the roadway will also be closed. The closure will start at 7 a.m. Tuesday.

The roadway and sidewalks are anticipated to be reopened completely by 4 p.m. Wednesday, weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.