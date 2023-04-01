KEARNEY — The city of Kearney Utilities Department and Midlands Contracting have announced sanitary sewer work will take place in the right lane of southbound Second Avenue, which will require a lane closure.

The closure will start at 8:30 a.m. on Monday and Tuesday for the right turn lane of 25th Street (Highway 30) south onto Second Avenue as well as the outside lane of southbound Second Avenue.

The city anticipates the lanes will be closed only for the day and will be reopened each evening by 6 p.m., weather and construction permitting.

Motorists are asked to use caution in the area and to watch for construction workers and equipment. If an alternate route is possible, the city recommends that motorists use the alternate route.